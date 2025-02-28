Another Kennedy Center Cancellation: Legendary Rocker Peter Wolf of J Geils Band Says “Lights Out” to Book Signing Appearance

The Kennedy Center in Washington is getting more and more cancellations.

The latest one is from Peter Wolf, legendary rocker and leader of the immortal blues, soul, and rock band, the J Geils Band.

Wolf was supposed to hold a book signing and Q&A at the Center on March 21st for his memoir, “Waiting on the Moon: Artists, Poets, Drifters, Grifters, and Goddesses.”

But I’ve confirmed that the “Freeze Frame” and “Centerfold” singer has shut that down because of the recent changes at the Center.

It’s only the latest blow at the venue now that Donald Trump has installed himself as chairman of the board, and replaced the entire board and staff with his lackeys.

The book is published on March 11th. The signing was set for March 21st.

Instead, Wolf has a full list of signing appearances including one here at The Strand Bookstore on March 12th.

Something tells me “Waiting on the Moon” is going to be a must read. Wolf has had a prety successful and wild life. There have been lots of hits, great music, and at one point he was married to Oscar winning actress Faye Dunaway!

According to the publisher’s description, “Wolf’s marriage to Faye Dunaway is presented in a clear yet balanced and nuanced light.”

Balanced and nuanced is not what’s happening at the Kennedy Center as artist after artist refuses to appear there. This begs the question of what will happen in April when the artists’ committee meets to select Kennedy Center honorees. If they just pick right wing and Christian based performers, that may be the end.

Observers are joking that the next KCH will consist of Mel Gibson, Jon Voight, Lee Greenwood, and Big & Rich. But even if honors are extended to more appropriate acts, will they accept? Or come? It’s going to be a debacle either way.