Up, Up, and Away: Jeff Bezos to Send GF Lauren Sanchez into Space with Gayle King, Katy Perry, Three Others

On “The Honeymooners,” Ralph Kramden used to exclaim to his wife, “To the moon Alice!”

Now Jeff Bezos, the billionaire busy destroying the Washington Post, can do it for real.

Bezos is sending fiancee Lauren Sanchez into space on one of his Blue Origin rockets.

Sanchez will be accompanied by an eclectic grouo: Gayle King, Katy Perry, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen and “film producer” Kerianne Flynn (three credits for movies we’ve never heard of), whose husband, James, is a wealthy hedge fund player.

The reported cost per person to fly on Blue Origin starts at $150,000. The flights last 10 minutes. You get to experience weightlessness. It’s unclear if there’s a gift bag.

So it’s up, up, and away for these six women who –except for one– have no actual qualifications. What will they find? What’s the purpose? What’s the difference? Maybe Gayle will do a segment from above the clouds! Maybe they’ll find Jeff Bezos’s conscience.

“I don’t know how to explain being terrified and excited at the same time. It’s like how I felt about to deliver a baby,” King, 70, said during the announcement on “CBS Mornings.”