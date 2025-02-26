Here’s the 2025 Oscar Class Photograph Taken Tonight at the Nominees Dinner: Who’s Missing?

The Motion Picture Academy couldn’t have its annual nominees lunch this month because of the wildfires.

So tonight they had a nominees dinner at the Academy Museum, and took the annual class photo.

Everyone’s in it but a few important nominees: Karla Sofia Gascon, star of “Emilia Perez,” and her director, Jacques Audiard. They’re in Paris for the Cesar Awards on Friday night. On Saturday they’ll fly to Los Angeles and maybe walk the red carpet on Sunday.

Sir Elton John appears to be AWOL, sending Bernie Taupin to sit with Brandi Carlile. Why isn’t he there? When you think about it, Elton John is too big to sit with this gang!

Zoom in and look around. The top row has several of the acting nominees. The others are scattered about. Timothee Chalamet, for some reason, is sitting all the way to our left, cut off from the group.

Psychologists will have to read into the reason for the different groupings.

The top row looks pretty happy, especially Sebastian Stan and Guy Pearce.

Congrats to all! They’ll see each other again on Sunday night.