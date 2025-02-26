Thursday, February 27, 2025
Donald Trump Posts Fake Promotional Video of a Trump Gaza Resort With Hotels, Casinos, and a Golden Statue of Himself

By Roger Friedman

Donald Trump’s Truth Social account was not hacked.

Overnight Demented Don has posted a tasteless video ad for something called “Trump Gaza” showing the war torn country imagined as a resort he owns. It’s all hotels and casinos and beaches. In the middle of it Trump portrays himself as a Saddam Hussein golden statue.

Offensive? Yes. Possible? Also, Yes.

At first — at 3am — I thought Truth Social might have been hacked. But Trump posted this video himself. It’s in the worst possible taste, and also shows that he thinks he will personally own Gaza by cleansing the population and turning himself into some kind of Golden God. It’s disgusting. If any Democratic president did this, Trump himself would call for removal!

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

