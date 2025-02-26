Donald Trump Posts Fake Promotional Video of a Trump Gaza Resort With Hotels, Casinos, and a Golden Statue of Himself

Donald Trump’s Truth Social account was not hacked.

Overnight Demented Don has posted a tasteless video ad for something called “Trump Gaza” showing the war torn country imagined as a resort he owns. It’s all hotels and casinos and beaches. In the middle of it Trump portrays himself as a Saddam Hussein golden statue.

Offensive? Yes. Possible? Also, Yes.

At first — at 3am — I thought Truth Social might have been hacked. But Trump posted this video himself. It’s in the worst possible taste, and also shows that he thinks he will personally own Gaza by cleansing the population and turning himself into some kind of Golden God. It’s disgusting. If any Democratic president did this, Trump himself would call for removal!