Oscars: Odd Music Added to Show with “Wicked” Stars, Plus Lisa from BlackPink, Doja Cat, Raye and Queen Latifah

By Roger Friedman

The Oscars are not going to have the Best Song nominees performed Sunday night. So no Elton John, HER, or Selena Gomez.

Instead, they’ve announced formally what’s been an open secret. The show will start with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande singing songs from “Wicked.” The movie is nominated, of course, but the songs aren’t because they already exist.

So that’s a popular choice which will make everyone happy.

But then it’s a little odd. Lisa (from BlackPink), Raye, and Doja Cat are performing even though they have nothing to do with the Oscars. They’ve just released a disco single called “Born Again.” But it’s not connected to any movie.

Queen Latifah is set to perform, as well. Again, we love her, but she has no connection to this year’s Oscars. She may sing something about Los Angeles in light of the wildfires. Or maybe she sings the In Memoriam.

Anyway, that’s all we know at this time. Let’s just hope there are movie stars and a good script for host Conan O’Brien. Right now, there’s an actual race between “Conclave” and “Anora.” One movie is about the pope, the other is about a sex worker. It’s worth watching the show just for that competition!

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

