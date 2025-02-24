Tuesday, February 25, 2025
“Emilia Perez” Actor Coming to Oscars, We Scooped She’s Going to French Awards, Too

By Roger Friedman

So here’s the story.

I told you exclusively five days ago that Karla Sofia Gascon, nominated for Best Actress in “Emilia Perez,” would attend the French Cesar Awards in Paris this Friday.

Now I’m told she’s coming to the Oscars on Sunday in Los Angeles, as well.

Netflix will pay her way over from France.

This is a big story because Gascon was ‘canceled’ by the movie community last month after her racist and hateful Tweets were uncovered by a freelance journalist.

At that point, Netflix broke contact with her. Gascon did not attend the Critics Choice Awards or last night’s SAG Awards despite being nominated for those, as well.

Gascon’s past Tweets created a firestorm around “Emilia Perez,” essentially knocking the movie out of Oscar contention despite receiving the most nominations this year.

It’s unclear why Netflix has relented and decided to pick up Gascon’s tab. It may be that the other actresses — Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana — insisted on it. Saldana has been winning awards for Best Supporting Actress in “Emilia Perez” and is the predicted winner this Sunday.

Will Gascon walk the red carpet and talk to press? It doesn’t seem possible without causing a melee of some kind. We’ll see what happens.

