Exclusive: Controversial “Emilia Perez” Star Karla Sofia Gascon Will Attend France’s Cesar Awards

By Roger Friedman

Karla Sofia Gascon may be down, but she’s not out.

Sources tell me that Gascon, who’s been ‘cancelled’ over her racist Tweets, will appear at France’s Cesar Awards on February 28th. Gascon is nominated for Best Actress in “Emilia Perez.”

Her appearance is news because she’s otherwise been dropped by Netflix from their Oscar campaign. She didn’t come to the BAFTA Awards on Sunday and isn’t expected at the SAG Awards this Sunday. It’s unlikely she’ll be at the Oscars, although that announcement hasn’t been made yet.

Gascon, who made headlines first as a trans actress, was revealed to have made a litany of hateful tweets starting back in 2020 aimed toward Muslims, Asians, a variety of others, and George Floyd when he was murdered.

“Emilia Perez” is a French film, directed by Jacques Audiard, who is also nominated for a Cesar. At these awards, Gascon is up against co-star Zoe Saldana. “Emilia Perez” is also up for awards in editing, cinematography, adapted screenplay, and music.

Will Gascon walk the red carpet and answer questions from press? Sacre bleu! We’ll find out on the 28th. She will get to meet Julia Roberts, who’s getting a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Cesars.

