Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Donate $1 Mil to Wildfire Causes, Urge Others to Do the Same (Hint: Vanity Fair, Chanel)

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have donated $1 million to five different charities for wildfire causes.

They’re urging others to do the same.

My words not theirs — Hollywood seems to have forgotten about the wildfire devastation.

A friend of mine, an Academy member, tells me that instead of buying tickets this year she’s sending the money to the Altadena charities.

Meantime, both Vanity Fair and Charles Finch-Chanel are doing next to nothing except downing Inn and Out Burgers and living it up at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Come on, Hollywood!