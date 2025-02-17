Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Jimmy Fallon’s Brilliant Blues Brothers Tribute was An Homage to John Belushi, R&B Star Sam Moore

By Roger Friedman

One of the best performances of the “SNL 50” Weekend took place in the opening Friday night at the Homecoming concert.

Jimmy Fallon started the show with the best choreographed sketch of the night, a tribute to the Blues Brothers.

It was an homage not only John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, but to their original inspiration, Sam Moore, of Sam & Dave.

Fallon not only sang but danced up a storm like Sam so much that when it ended, he was totally winded.

“Man, I’m going to have to some cardio!” he exclaimed.

Sam & Dave, particularly Moore, were a heavy influence on Belushi and Aykroyd. The latter remained a huge supporter of Moore until the R&B star’s recent death. Sam often performed with Aykroyd and with Jim Belushi. He appeared in “Blues Brothers 2000” as well.

Bravo!

Check out this video at 8:00

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

