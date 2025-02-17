Jimmy Fallon’s Brilliant Blues Brothers Tribute was An Homage to John Belushi, R&B Star Sam Moore

One of the best performances of the “SNL 50” Weekend took place in the opening Friday night at the Homecoming concert.

Jimmy Fallon started the show with the best choreographed sketch of the night, a tribute to the Blues Brothers.

It was an homage not only John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, but to their original inspiration, Sam Moore, of Sam & Dave.

Fallon not only sang but danced up a storm like Sam so much that when it ended, he was totally winded.

“Man, I’m going to have to some cardio!” he exclaimed.

Sam & Dave, particularly Moore, were a heavy influence on Belushi and Aykroyd. The latter remained a huge supporter of Moore until the R&B star’s recent death. Sam often performed with Aykroyd and with Jim Belushi. He appeared in “Blues Brothers 2000” as well.

Bravo!

No ar #SNL50 ao vivo dos estúdios de NBC em uma noite especial! Siga. pic.twitter.com/vfbL2zWBgr — Gabriel Menezes (@briel_menezes) February 15, 2025

Check out this video at 8:00

