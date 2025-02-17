Candice Bergen’s Husband, Marshall Rose, 88, Dies After Long Battle with Parkinson’s Disease

Now we know why Candice Bergen was not party of “SNL 50.” Her beloved husband, Marshall Rose, died Sunday morning after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was 88 years old.

I had asked Candice’s publicist why the “Murphy Brown” star hadn’t been listed for any of the celebration. After all, Candice has hosted the show 5 times, and was a host in the first season. She’s always a great part of the history.

Rose was a lawyer, real estate developer, major philanthropist, and a self made success from Brighton Beach, Brooklyn. Bergen married him after her first husband, director Louis Malle, died of cancer and Rose’s wife died, too. That was twenty five years ago.

He served on the boards of NYU Medical Center, Bryant Park Restoration Corporation, CUNY Graduate Center and The Wexner Center for the Arts. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and received an honorary degree from the City University of New York in 1989.

Accomplishments were many. His bio says “the editorial boards of both The New York Times and the New York Post recognized Mr. Rose for leading the rehabilitation of Bryant Park and spearheading numerous high-profile projects on behalf of the New York Public Library.” Rose oversaw the renovation of the Library and Bryant Park, changing a rundown part of New York into a vibrant gathering place.

Condolences to Candice and their families. A great life, well lived!