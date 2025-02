Read Oscar winner Julianne Moore’s post below. She is rightly incensed that the Department of Defense has banned her children’s book, called “Freckle Face Strawberry.”

Pete Hegseth, who sipped a clear liquid throughout his recent press conference, is responsible for this lunacy, along with Trump.

Moore is no subversive. She’s literally America’s Sweetheart. But she does support gun control adamantly. Is that the reason for this censorship of literally nothing?

Take another sip, Hegseth.