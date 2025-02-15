Box Office: “Captain America” Flying to $100 Mil Holiday Weekend, “Paddington” Is No Cocaine Bear

Last night’s box office:

“Captain America: Brave New World” is a hit.

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, now Cap, made $28 million last night. With $12 million from Thursday, “Brave New World” is looking at a $96 mil weekend and over $100 mil for the holiday weekend.

The reviews aren’t great, but it’s a beginning. Mackie will get at least one or two more Cap movies, and each one will be better. After a bunch of flops, Marvel is back in the game, a little.

“Paddington in Peru” is Sony’s latest example of just killing a movie. Total for Thursday and Friday is just $5.1 million, or half of what it should have brought in.

“Paddington” is no cocaine bear even though it scored 94% on Rotten Tomatoes and has already made over $100 million worldwide. The franchise is huge. “Paddington 2” made $40 mil domestically — half of the first installment’s box office — but had a huge video life. This one should have blasted off. But for some reason, Sony can’t make these great international successes pay off in the US.