Saturday, February 15, 2025
Donate
BusinessMovies

Box Office: “Captain America” Flying to $100 Mil Holiday Weekend, “Paddington” Is No Cocaine Bear

By Roger Friedman

Share

Last night’s box office:

“Captain America: Brave New World” is a hit.

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, now Cap, made $28 million last night. With $12 million from Thursday, “Brave New World” is looking at a $96 mil weekend and over $100 mil for the holiday weekend.

The reviews aren’t great, but it’s a beginning. Mackie will get at least one or two more Cap movies, and each one will be better. After a bunch of flops, Marvel is back in the game, a little.

“Paddington in Peru” is Sony’s latest example of just killing a movie. Total for Thursday and Friday is just $5.1 million, or half of what it should have brought in.

“Paddington” is no cocaine bear even though it scored 94% on Rotten Tomatoes and has already made over $100 million worldwide. The franchise is huge. “Paddington 2” made $40 mil domestically — half of the first installment’s box office — but had a huge video life. This one should have blasted off. But for some reason, Sony can’t make these great international successes pay off in the US.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com