Critically Panned “Captain America” One of Few Marvel Movies Lacking Studio’s Famous Opening Montage

By Roger Friedman

Most Marvel movies begin with the studio’s famous montage.

The animated couple of minutes with the Marvel logo are a sign to fans of the comic book movies that this one is part of the Marvel universe.

But not critically panned “Captain America: Brave New World,” which opens with previews today.

Fans have noticed that this “Captain America” feels a little abandoned by Marvel.

Small wonder, since Rotten Tomatoes has it about 53%, or rotten, from over 100 critics.

There have been instances when the Marvel intro was missing from a film. The Spider Man movie “Far from Home,” and two Avengers movies also lacked the fanfare.

But if any new Marvel movie needed the studio’s imprimatur, “Brave New World” would have been it.

The great Anthony Mackie takes over the shield as his Sam Wilson character becomes the new Cap.

So far reviews have praised the actors, including Mackie, but questioned the screenplay and special effects.

Marvel could use a hit now, too. After a long run of blockbusters, the Disney owned studio has been in a ditch that it can’t seem to get out of with several flops in a row. Things are so bad they’re bringing back Robert Downey, Jr. — who died as Tony Stark/Iron Man — as Dr. Doom in the next Avengers movie. I guess no one will notice the similarity!

PS I’ll go this weekend to see Mackie, intro or not.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

