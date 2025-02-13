Critically Panned “Captain America” One of Few Marvel Movies Lacking Studio’s Famous Opening Montage

Most Marvel movies begin with the studio’s famous montage.

The animated couple of minutes with the Marvel logo are a sign to fans of the comic book movies that this one is part of the Marvel universe.

But not critically panned “Captain America: Brave New World,” which opens with previews today.

Fans have noticed that this “Captain America” feels a little abandoned by Marvel.

Small wonder, since Rotten Tomatoes has it about 53%, or rotten, from over 100 critics.

There have been instances when the Marvel intro was missing from a film. The Spider Man movie “Far from Home,” and two Avengers movies also lacked the fanfare.

But if any new Marvel movie needed the studio’s imprimatur, “Brave New World” would have been it.

The great Anthony Mackie takes over the shield as his Sam Wilson character becomes the new Cap.

So far reviews have praised the actors, including Mackie, but questioned the screenplay and special effects.

Marvel could use a hit now, too. After a long run of blockbusters, the Disney owned studio has been in a ditch that it can’t seem to get out of with several flops in a row. Things are so bad they’re bringing back Robert Downey, Jr. — who died as Tony Stark/Iron Man — as Dr. Doom in the next Avengers movie. I guess no one will notice the similarity!

PS I’ll go this weekend to see Mackie, intro or not.