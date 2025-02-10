Monday, February 10, 2025
Lady Gaga Super Bowl Performance Sends “Hold My Hand” to Number 2, Sets Up Huge Album Launch

By Roger Friedman

Just as she “won” the Grammy Awards, now Lady Gaga taken the Super Bowl.

Gaga’s performance of “Hold Your Hand” from “Top Gun Maverick” has sent the 2022 single up the charts to number 2.

That gives Gaga three singles in the top 10 including “Abracadabra” and “Die with a Smile.” The latter two are on her new album, “Mayhem,” coming March 7th.

There are reports that “Mayhem” already has advance sales of 200,000. Amazon has it at number 14.

The new number 1 album this week is The Weeknd’s “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” with 450K in sales including 320,000 in actual albums.

But “Hurry Up Tomorrow” has no singles. The result is that it’s been toppled at number 1 by Kendrick Lamar. It’s already fallen to number 10. The Weeknd’s people should have gotten him on the Super Bowl. Big mistake.

But go go Gaga! She’s going to be the story for all of March at least. Nicely played!

