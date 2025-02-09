Taylor and Travis: Homecoming Couple Go Home Empty Handed After Losing Grammys, Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is over, and so is football season. The year in music has ended, too.

Our homecoming couple, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, are going home empty handed.

Kansas City Chiefs football star Travis Kelce played no part in his team’s loss tonight to the Philadelphia Eagles. He looked shocked on the bench for most of the game.

Taylor picked up no Grammy Awards last week even though her album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” was the best selling collection of the year.

To make matters worse, Swift was booed at tonight’s game.

But you can’t always win. Every streak must be broken. So we wave goodbye to America’s Sweethearts.

Until next time!