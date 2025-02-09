Monday, February 10, 2025
Taylor and Travis: Homecoming Couple Go Home Empty Handed After Losing Grammys, Super Bowl

By Roger Friedman
Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22 against the 49ers. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The Super Bowl is over, and so is football season. The year in music has ended, too.

Our homecoming couple, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, are going home empty handed.

Kansas City Chiefs football star Travis Kelce played no part in his team’s loss tonight to the Philadelphia Eagles. He looked shocked on the bench for most of the game.

Taylor picked up no Grammy Awards last week even though her album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” was the best selling collection of the year.

To make matters worse, Swift was booed at tonight’s game.

But you can’t always win. Every streak must be broken. So we wave goodbye to America’s Sweethearts.

Until next time!

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

