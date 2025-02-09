Super Bowl: Trump Backs Losers as Kansas City Chiefs Wiped Out by Philly Eagles 40-22

Donald Trump backed losers tonight. He was the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl game. He backed the Kansas City Chiefs. And they lost.

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Chiefs 40 – 22. The Chiefs didn’t even score in the first half of the game.

Trump spent about $20 million in travel and security to go to New Orleans. He brought adults children Ivanka and Eric. There was no sign of Trump’s wife, Melania, or their 18 year old son, Barron.

Now what happens? In 2018, when Trump was president, he uninvited the Eagles from coming to the White House after they won that Super Bowl. The players didn’t want to go there.

Will the Eagles be different now? Trump is a proven racist, and has started to implement odious laws. It seems unlikely the Eagles will be swinging by 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.