Lady Gaga Steals Super Bowl with Rousing “Hold My Hand” Song from “Top Gun Maverick” (Watch)

Lady Gaga just stole the Super Bowl.

She dropped a an emotional performance video singing “Hold My Hand,” her Top Gun Maverick song, shot on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

Dressed in white, Gaga gave a killer moment to launch the Super Bowl despite the corny surroundings with Tom Brady and the ubiquitous Michael Strahan.

Go Gaga! Choice of song was excellent. Maybe “Hold My Hand” will be on her “Mayhem” album. Very smart! This will send a third single into the top 10 tonight!