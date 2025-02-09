Monday, February 10, 2025
Donate
MusicSports

Lady Gaga Steals Super Bowl with Rousing “Hold My Hand” Song from “Top Gun Maverick” (Watch)

By Roger Friedman

Share

Lady Gaga just stole the Super Bowl.

She dropped a an emotional performance video singing “Hold My Hand,” her Top Gun Maverick song, shot on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

Dressed in white, Gaga gave a killer moment to launch the Super Bowl despite the corny surroundings with Tom Brady and the ubiquitous Michael Strahan.

Go Gaga! Choice of song was excellent. Maybe “Hold My Hand” will be on her “Mayhem” album. Very smart! This will send a third single into the top 10 tonight!

Hollywood Pariah Mel Gibson is at Aptly Named Mega-Con Taking Pictures with Fans for Up to $300 a Pop

Fave Indie Film “Anora” Leaps to Front of Oscar Race with CCA, DGA, PGA Wins

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com