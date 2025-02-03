Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Grammys Big Winner of the Night: Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars “California Dreamin’,” Lady Gaga with New Video For “Abracadabra”

By Roger Friedman

The big winner at the Grammys last night was Lady Gaga.

She and Bruno Mars picked up an award for their song, “Die with a Smile,” even though they didn’t perform it.

Instead, they brilliantly executed the Mamas and the Papas song, “California Dreamin.” It was right on the money for the moment as the wildfires were uppermost on everyone’s minds. The performance was sublime.

During the show, Gaga also released a video for her new song, “Abracadabra,” which leads off her upcoming album, “Mayhem.” The video has scored almost 5 million views in 15 hours. The video debuted during the Grammys as a four minute commercial paid for by Mastercard.

Plus, “Die with a Smile” continues in the top 5 today.

Well played!

