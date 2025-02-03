Exclusive: Aerosmith Rocker Steven Tyler Tries Out His Healing Voice with Triumphant Comeback at Charity Event

Steven Tyler is back! The great lead singer from Aerosmith tried out his healing voice and throat Sunday night after the Grammys at his own charity event. I’m happy to say the result was a triumph.

At his annual fundraiser for his Janie’s Fund, Tyler took the stage with a a variety of musicians including Nino Bettancourt, Lainey Wilson, Matt Sorum, and Chris Robinson.

Looking healthy and ready to rock, Tyler first sang Bettancourt’s Eighties “More Than Words” as a kind of preview what was to come. Once Tyler was confident, he welcomed country singer Wilson to the stage, sat down at the piano and started playing the introduction to “Dream On.”

To say the crowd at the Hollywood Palladium went crazy is an understatement. With Tyler hitting they keys, Wilson sang the beginning verse to the classic rock songs. Then Tyler swooped in, and it was clear he was in command.

Tyler first announced a broken larynx in September 2023. He thought it would heal enough to go back on tour, but in August 2024 the decision was made to stop touring. His voice had not recovered. A final Aerosmith tour was scuttled.

If tonight was any evidence Tyler could record again with Aerosmith. A return to touring might be ill advised. But a final show, filmed, would seem like a great idea.

What a thrill to hear Steven Tyler again tonight. The other musicians he featured before he hit the stage were Joan Jett, Billy Idol, a doting Mick Fleetwood, and hatted songwriter Linda Perry ferociously fronting the house band on a couple of Led Zeppelin songs. She was sensational.