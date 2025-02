Here’s what I’m hearing from the Grammy rehearsals:

The show will open an “emotional Tribute” to Los Angeles featuring rock band Dawes. Brothers Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith, each of whom lost their homes in the recent fires.

There will also be a California tribute sung by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. I don’t want to give away the song but it will being tears. A really perfect idea.

Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter and more have already rehearsed. It’s going to be a big night.

More to come…