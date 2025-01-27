Monday, January 27, 2025
Donate
Music

Lady Gaga Set to Make “Mayhem” With New Album on March 7th Including Bruno Mars Hit Duet

By Roger Friedman

Share

Maybe Lady Gaga is the “special guest” at the Grammys on Sunday.

This morning billboards popped up all over the place announcing the release of her new album.

It’s called “Mayhem,” and will include both her smash hit, “Die with a Smile,” with Bruno Mars, and an earlier single called “Disease.”

Gaga will most likely hit the Grammy stage to promote the album. That will be followed by an intense marketing campaign and probably a Mayhem tour.

The title: is it Gaga causing Mayhem? Or is the Mayhem in our lives because of Trump. I guess we’ll find out.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com