Lady Gaga Set to Make “Mayhem” With New Album on March 7th Including Bruno Mars Hit Duet

Maybe Lady Gaga is the “special guest” at the Grammys on Sunday.

This morning billboards popped up all over the place announcing the release of her new album.

It’s called “Mayhem,” and will include both her smash hit, “Die with a Smile,” with Bruno Mars, and an earlier single called “Disease.”

Gaga will most likely hit the Grammy stage to promote the album. That will be followed by an intense marketing campaign and probably a Mayhem tour.

The title: is it Gaga causing Mayhem? Or is the Mayhem in our lives because of Trump. I guess we’ll find out.