Alec Baldwin Family Reality TV Series Accused of Trading on “Rust” Tragedy in Trailer

Alec Baldwin is being accused already of trading on the “Rust” tragedy in the trailer for his reality series.

“The Baldwins” is coming to TLC soon, and the trailer dropped today. Viewers have noticed a couple of things. One, Hilaria’s Spanish accent is not in evidence. After all, she’s not Spanish, but the accent grew over time. Hilaria– real name Hilary — is back to a flat American drawl and it sounds fine.

But what really stands out about “The Baldwins” trailer is Hilaria talking about the tragedy in which Alec pulled the trigger on a prop gun that killed “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Hutchins died leaving a small child and a husband.

Hilaria says in the trailer, in a narration over an aerial shot of the “Rust” set: “A son lost his mom in the most unthinkable tragedy … and we’re trying to parent through it.”

In appropriate? Baldwin was exonerated in the tragedy, but they won’t let go of it. “Rust” was eventually finished and may yet be released. So maybe they think this is promotion for the movie. It’s a bad idea.

One commenter on YouTube wrote: “Somehow, they make it about themselves…”

Another wrote:

“Pretty shameful to use a death for show publicity…especially when he pulled the trigger. Not buying the “whoa is me. I’m going to lament in my mansion with a manicured lawn and pool.” Cue the sad music…