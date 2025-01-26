UPDATE: Timothee Chalamet Sends 62 Year Old Bob Dylan Song into The Top 30 After “SNL” Performance

MONDAY UPDATE: “Tomorrow is a Long Time” rose to number 29 on iTunes this morning.

Bob Dylan and Sony Music Publishing must be in shock today.

“Tomorrow is a Long Time,” written and first recorded by Dylan in 1963, hit the iTunes top 100 chart today. It was never a single, or even a well known deep cut.

Last night Timothee Chalamet performed the 62 year old song on “Saturday Night Live.” It was his second performance of the night, and part of his guest host/musical guest stint in his Oscar campaign for “A Complete Unknown.”

It’s hard to imagine that Chalamet won’t get the Oscar now. His two songs — the other was a wild version of “Outlaw Blues” and “Three Angels” — were brilliantly produced. His comedy sketches weren’t bad, either.

“A Complete Unknown” is quietly taking the inside track for the Oscars, with three acting nominations (Chalamet, Edward Norton, Monica Barbaro) as well as Best Picture and Best Director (James Mangold). With $62 million banked domestically, the Dylan movie has made much more than all of its direct competitors including “Anora,” “The Brutalist,” “A Real Pain,” and “Conclave.”

Ironically, Chalamet lampooned his own Oscar aspirations last night during his monologue, playing clips of him losing at various awards shows in the past. It’s funny that at 28 he’s found that “Tomorrow is a Long Time.” It’s been incredibly short, intense run for this young actor.

PS “Tomorrow Never Knows” doesn’t appear in the movie or on the 31 song best selling soundtrack. How do you like that?