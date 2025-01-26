Monday, January 27, 2025
“SNL” Gives Timothee Chalamet, Bob Dylan Movie Biggest Oscar Plug in Its History

By Roger Friedman

“Saturday Night Live” dug in hard tonight for “A Complete Unknown.”

The show let star Timothee Chalamet plug the Bob Dylan movie not only in his opening monologue but in performing two songs.

The songs were first a raucous version of “Outlaw Blues” combined with “Three Angels.”

Then Chalamet came roaring back with a delicate reading of “Tomorrow is A Long Time.”

These were all deep cuts, not songs that the average Dylan fan would know. But Chalamet said in his monologue they were songs he’d come to love during his 5 years prepping to play Dylan.

The show also carried an ad from Disney for the movie, and two ads from the Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. I’m amazed the Center could afford two network spots (total could have been at least $150,000). The times they are a-changing!

The Oscar race hung in the air tonight. Chalamet lampooned himself losing to different actors at awards shows. Will this appearance do the trick for him? He certainly acquitted himself well.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column.

