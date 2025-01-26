Monday, January 27, 2025
Donate
MediaMovies

CBS Sunday Morning Leaves Out Most Important Part of Sundance Story: They’re Leaving

By Roger Friedman

Share

CBS Sunday Mornings can be pretty good sometimes.

But when it’s not, it’s really bad.

Case in point: this morning’s weak tea story about the Sundance Film Festival.

It boggles the mind that this puff piece omitted the actual real story at Sundance right now. They’re trying to leave Park City, Utah, where Robert Redford founded the festival 45 years ago.

Yes, that’s right. In a short time, Sundance will announce if it’s relocating to either Boulder or Cincinnati, two charmless places. The other choice is to stay in Park City but also have parts of the festival in restrictive, ultra conservative Salt Lake City, a 45 minute ride away from the ski village.

Park City is criticized for a lot of things. The traffic is terrible during Sundance. It’s impossible to get around. Now they’ve closed off Main Street to cars, which must make it a lot worse. Plus, prices are high. There’s nowhere to stay, and restaurants cost a fortune.

Still, in all, it’s a village, and a festival in a confined area. Redford chose it for that reason.

But CBS Sunday Morning just blissfully ignored what’s going on. This is typical of the show which can be great for profiles of contemporary stars, and still shows video of sunsets. But when it comes time to report a story — the actual nut of a story — not so much.

It would have been great to have interviews with Park City officials and business owners, not to mention get comments from Salt Lake City, Boulder and Cincinnati officials. (How would SLC work? So conservative, with lots of laws and restrictions. The Sundance population is a happy free for all.)

But someone else will have to do that report, if there is anyone else. Meanwhile, JD Vance bloviated to Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation” with no pushback on his ridiculous theories and beliefs.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com