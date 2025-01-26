CBS Sunday Morning Leaves Out Most Important Part of Sundance Story: They’re Leaving

CBS Sunday Mornings can be pretty good sometimes.

But when it’s not, it’s really bad.

Case in point: this morning’s weak tea story about the Sundance Film Festival.

It boggles the mind that this puff piece omitted the actual real story at Sundance right now. They’re trying to leave Park City, Utah, where Robert Redford founded the festival 45 years ago.

Yes, that’s right. In a short time, Sundance will announce if it’s relocating to either Boulder or Cincinnati, two charmless places. The other choice is to stay in Park City but also have parts of the festival in restrictive, ultra conservative Salt Lake City, a 45 minute ride away from the ski village.

Park City is criticized for a lot of things. The traffic is terrible during Sundance. It’s impossible to get around. Now they’ve closed off Main Street to cars, which must make it a lot worse. Plus, prices are high. There’s nowhere to stay, and restaurants cost a fortune.

Still, in all, it’s a village, and a festival in a confined area. Redford chose it for that reason.

But CBS Sunday Morning just blissfully ignored what’s going on. This is typical of the show which can be great for profiles of contemporary stars, and still shows video of sunsets. But when it comes time to report a story — the actual nut of a story — not so much.

It would have been great to have interviews with Park City officials and business owners, not to mention get comments from Salt Lake City, Boulder and Cincinnati officials. (How would SLC work? So conservative, with lots of laws and restrictions. The Sundance population is a happy free for all.)

But someone else will have to do that report, if there is anyone else. Meanwhile, JD Vance bloviated to Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation” with no pushback on his ridiculous theories and beliefs.