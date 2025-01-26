Box Office: Mel Gibson’s Panned Flight Risk” Fails to Launch with $12 Mil, Number 1 Anyway

“Hollywood Ambassador” Mel Gibson can claim a fake victory today.

His severely panned film, “Flight Risk,” opened at number 1. This was because there’s nothing new out, all the holiday films are still in theaters.

But “Flight Risk” has meager numbers, coming in at $12 million over four days. How will they pay Gibson and Mark Wahlberg, not to mention actual actors Michelle Dockery and Topher Grace?

Not my problem.

“Flight Risk” has a 21% on Rotten Tomatoes and a Cinemascore of C from the audience. If you were bored this weekend and had seen everything else, then “Flight Risk” was your movie. But they can expect a 50% drop next week at least. And maybe some Razzies next year.

As I wrote yesterday, Lionsgate has kept Gibson’s name hidden on the movie’s posters lest anyone figure out the antisemitic, misogynist conspiracy theorist is the star and director.

I’ve haven’t heard yet but Ivermectin may be available at the snacks counter.