Monday, January 27, 2025
Beyonce, Taylor Swift Join Next Sunday’s Grammy Awards — And A “Very Special Guest”

By Roger Friedman

Beyonce and Taylor Swift have joined the Grammys broadcast next Sunday.

The news was revealed during a commercial in the KC Chiefs-Buffalo Bills game this evening. Taylor Swift, who was at the game, surely saw the promo.

Both of them are nominated for multiple Grammy Awards including Album of the Year. Swift has won that several times. The betting is on Beyonce going home with the award for “Cowboy Carter.” Any other result would be a huge disappointment.

There’s already a long list of A list performers promised to perform at the Grammys including Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, and so on.

The ad also promised “A very special guest.” You can only imagine who this might be: Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr? The Beatles’ “Now and Then” is nominated for Best Song and Record.

Is Lady Gaga a very special guest? She and Bruno Mars could perform their hit, “Die with a Smile.”

How about Bob Dylan and or Timothee Chalamet? After “SNL,” that might be too much.

So the guessing game is on.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards.

