Preposterous: Trump Names Three Stooges Mel Gibson, Jon Voight, Sylvester Stallone to ‘Fix’ Hollywood

Now we’ve heard everything.

Donald Trump thinks Hollywood is “broken.” So he’s named a trio of right wing misfits to be “ambassadors.”

This is a remake of The Three Stooges: Mel Gibson, Jon Voight, and Sylvester Stallone.

Gibson is a proven antisemite. No one will work with him in mainstream Hollywood. He’s a racist, an alcoholic, a conspiracy theorist who just last week claimed that three friends overcame cancer using Ivermectin.

Jon Voight is a loony tune. He has an Oscar, and that has gotten him far. He’s a very good actor. But he’s anti-abortion, and totally out the window. He’s been Trump’s steadfast supporter for years. This is his payback.

Stallone is a full-on Trumper and very right wing. He also made a bad move a couple of years ago when he waged a campaign against “Rocky” producer Irwin Winkler, posting his own antisemitic drawings on Instagram. This bizarre episode explained more about Stallone than any interview he’s ever given.

Of course, the whole “special envoy for Hollywood” thing is meaningless. But it’s Trump trying to rile the Hollywood establishment, appeal to the Christian right, and again, pay back theses shmeggeggies for speaking up for him. I’m surprised he didn’t add Dennis Quaid or James Woods to the list. They must be very disappointed!