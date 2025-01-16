Friday, January 17, 2025
Preposterous: Trump Names Three Stooges Mel Gibson, Jon Voight, Sylvester Stallone to ‘Fix’ Hollywood

By Roger Friedman

Now we’ve heard everything.

Donald Trump thinks Hollywood is “broken.” So he’s named a trio of right wing misfits to be “ambassadors.”

This is a remake of The Three Stooges: Mel Gibson, Jon Voight, and Sylvester Stallone.

Gibson is a proven antisemite. No one will work with him in mainstream Hollywood. He’s a racist, an alcoholic, a conspiracy theorist who just last week claimed that three friends overcame cancer using Ivermectin.

Jon Voight is a loony tune. He has an Oscar, and that has gotten him far. He’s a very good actor. But he’s anti-abortion, and totally out the window. He’s been Trump’s steadfast supporter for years. This is his payback.

Stallone is a full-on Trumper and very right wing. He also made a bad move a couple of years ago when he waged a campaign against “Rocky” producer Irwin Winkler, posting his own antisemitic drawings on Instagram. This bizarre episode explained more about Stallone than any interview he’s ever given.

Of course, the whole “special envoy for Hollywood” thing is meaningless. But it’s Trump trying to rile the Hollywood establishment, appeal to the Christian right, and again, pay back theses shmeggeggies for speaking up for him. I’m surprised he didn’t add Dennis Quaid or James Woods to the list. They must be very disappointed!

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

