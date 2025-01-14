Kanye West, Unrepentant Antisemite, Is Trying for a Comeback with Something Called “Bully”

Is it an album? Is it a clothing line? Is it both?

It does seem like Kanye West, unrepentant antisemite, is going to try for a comeback with something called “Bully.”

West has restarted his Instagram page with weird videos and pictures.

He’s already railed against Adidas trying to unload their stock of his footwear at discount prices. He writes on one post: “To be specific Any brand other than Yeezy Fuck you Close your dirty ass laptops”

Kanye has been doing shows in Korea and places where his ugly antics either don’t matter or they don’t know about them. He’s turned his wife, Bianca Censori, into a blow up doll joke.

Do we really need this now? More disposable ugly clothes and shoes? Kanye, donate to the Relief Funds. You already destroyed one Malibu house. Make amends.