Fires: Critics Choice Awards Postponed for a Second Time, to “Sometime in February”

The Critics Choice Awards have been postponed again.

Originally set for January 12th, the LA wildfires prevented them from happening. The CCAs were moved to January 26th. And now that is off the table.

This is a crummy turn of events for the CCA, which generally predicts the Oscar nominations if not the awards themselves. But the universe has made it impossible to get anything done this season in a normal way.

Again, February Sundays are already booked with the Super Bowl, the “SNL 50” special, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Then the Oscars come on March 2nd. The CCA may have to move to a a weeknight sometime around the SAGs.

Hollywood is a mess. The fires are tragic, and people are at their wit’s end. Awards shows are not just for celebrities. Hundreds of people work on them, and need the work now more than ever.