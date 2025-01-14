Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Donate
MoviesTelevision

Fires: Critics Choice Awards Postponed for a Second Time, to “Sometime in February”

By Roger Friedman

Share

The Critics Choice Awards have been postponed again.

Originally set for January 12th, the LA wildfires prevented them from happening. The CCAs were moved to January 26th. And now that is off the table.

This is a crummy turn of events for the CCA, which generally predicts the Oscar nominations if not the awards themselves. But the universe has made it impossible to get anything done this season in a normal way.

Again, February Sundays are already booked with the Super Bowl, the “SNL 50” special, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Then the Oscars come on March 2nd. The CCA may have to move to a a weeknight sometime around the SAGs.

Hollywood is a mess. The fires are tragic, and people are at their wit’s end. Awards shows are not just for celebrities. Hundreds of people work on them, and need the work now more than ever.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com