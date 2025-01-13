Tuesday, January 14, 2025
The Weeknd Cancels Rose Bowl Concert, Pushes New Album Release to January 31st

By Roger Friedman

Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd knows which way the wind is blowing.

The mega pop star has canceled his Rose Bowl concert. He’s also pushed the release of his new album by a week.

“Hurry Up Tomorrow” will now drop on Friday, January 31st.

Tesfaye is just ahead of the curve as concerts are being canceled, postponed, or moved. Album releases, as well. This is all because thousands of people are homeless or displaced after the still burning Palisades wildfires.

The Grammy Awards say they’re going on as scheduled for February 2nd. But the big record companies like Warners and Universal have pulled the plug on parties and events.

Stay tuned for more…

