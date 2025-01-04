Biden Sticks It to MAGA with Mega Lib Medals of Freedom to Hillary, Soros, Rubenstein, Real RFK

Joe Biden is going out with a bang.

Today he’s bestowing Presidential medals of Freedom to the most mega liberal group he could think of.

He’s sticking it to MAGA big time on the way out.

His honorees include George Soros, Hillary Clinton, and David Rubenstein of the Carlyle Group.

Soros is considered Satanic by MAGA for funding everything that is anathema to them. (Now they have to look up ‘anathema.’)

Hillary — MAGA blames her for everything bad in the world starting with Vince Foster’s death, then winning the 2016 election popular vote. And let’s not forget her emails!

Rubenstein is not only a billionaire who basically took over the Kennedy Center and Washington Monument. He’s also Biden’s houseguest in Nantucket.

Biden is also giving a posthumous award to Senator Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968. This is a jab at his crazy son, known as RFK Jr, the conspiracy theorist with lunatic ideas soon to run health services for Trump.

The entertainers getting awards stand for the opposite of everything MAGA and Trump. They include U2 singer Bono, actors Michael J. Fox and Denzel Washington, athletes Lionel Messi and Earvin “Magic” Johnson, and fashion icons Anna Wintour and Ralph Lauren.

For Denzel, this better than consolation for not getting the Kennedy Center Honor every year despite deserving it. Michael J. Fox has been a warrior against Parkinson’s Disease. Odds are he will make the trip to Washington today, and there will be tears and a standing ovation.

Anna Wintour? She worked for this award, keeping Melania Trump off the cover of Vogue, celebrating Jill Biden in the magazine, and throwing fundraisers for the Democrats. She may not be pleasant, but she’s smart as a whip.

Who else? Chef Jose Andres, science guy Bill Nye, and Ashton Carter, former secretary of defense under Obama, and George Romney, the late father of Mitt Romney. (He was a Democrat.)

Earlier this week, just to rattle the MAGA cage, Biden awarded Liz Cheney a Presidential Citizens Medal.

Biden isn’t done. He’ll be giving out awards and pardons right up through January 20th before Trump is sworn in. After that, Trump will return to giving medals to D list athletes, donors, and Neo-fascists.