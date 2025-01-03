BAFTA First Round Goes Big for “Anora,” “Conclave,” Emilia Perez” Snubs Angelina Jolie “Maria”

BAFTA — the British Academy — announced their first round of voting this morning for movie awards. They went big time for “Anora,” “Emilia Perez,” and “Conclave.”
Shockingly, Angelina Jolie didn’t make the cut for the 10 best actress nods. Jolie plays the title role of Maria Callas in “Maria,” and is nominated for a Golden Globe Award this Sunday. She’s also nominated for a Critics Choice Award which will be revealed next Sunday, January 12th.
Snubbed with a twist: Pamela Anderson didn’t make it as Best Actress, but her “Last Showgirl” co-star Jamie Lee Curtis made it in as Best Supporting Actress.
Also almost completely cut out of the BAFTAs: is “Gladiator II” from Brit, Ridley Scott. Only Denzel Washington got a nod for Best Supporting Actor. Pedro Almodovar’s “The Room Next Door,” with Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton, was also omitted.
The second and final round of nominees will be announced on January 15th. The BAFTAs are handed out on February 16th in London.
Some nice surprises, though: Ellen Kuras was nominated for Best Director for “Lee,” as was star Kate Winslet. Saorise Ronan in “The Outrun” made the lists as well as the film itself.
Best Film
Anora
The Apprentice
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Kneecap
The Substance
Wicked
Director
All We Imagine as Light, Payal Kapadia
Anora, Sean Baker
The Brutalist, Brady Corbet
Conclave, Edward Berger
Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve
Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher
Lee, Ellen Kuras
The Outrun, Nora Fingscheidt
The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
Leading Actress
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Demi Moore, The Substance
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Kate Winslet, Lee
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Marisa Abela, Back To Black
Mikey Madison, Anora
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
Leading Actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Daniel Craig, Queer
Dev Patel, Monkey Man
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Jude Law, Firebran
Kingsley Ben Adir, Bob Marley: One Love
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan , The Apprentice
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Supporting Actress
Adriana Paz, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Emily Watson, Small Things Like These
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Michele Austin, Hard Truths
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Supporting Actor
Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Harris Dickinson, Babygirl
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Mark Eydelshteyn, Anora
Stanley Tucci, Conclave
Yura Borisov, Anora