BAFTA First Round Goes Big for “Anora,” “Conclave,” Emilia Perez” Snubs Angelina Jolie “Maria”

BAFTA — the British Academy — announced their first round of voting this morning for movie awards. They went big time for “Anora,” “Emilia Perez,” and “Conclave.”

Shockingly, Angelina Jolie didn’t make the cut for the 10 best actress nods. Jolie plays the title role of Maria Callas in “Maria,” and is nominated for a Golden Globe Award this Sunday. She’s also nominated for a Critics Choice Award which will be revealed next Sunday, January 12th.

Snubbed with a twist: Pamela Anderson didn’t make it as Best Actress, but her “Last Showgirl” co-star Jamie Lee Curtis made it in as Best Supporting Actress.

Also almost completely cut out of the BAFTAs: is “Gladiator II” from Brit, Ridley Scott. Only Denzel Washington got a nod for Best Supporting Actor. Pedro Almodovar’s “The Room Next Door,” with Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton, was also omitted.

The second and final round of nominees will be announced on January 15th. The BAFTAs are handed out on February 16th in London.

Some nice surprises, though: Ellen Kuras was nominated for Best Director for “Lee,” as was star Kate Winslet. Saorise Ronan in “The Outrun” made the lists as well as the film itself.

Best Film

Anora

The Apprentice

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Kneecap

The Substance

Wicked

Director

All We Imagine as Light, Payal Kapadia

Anora, Sean Baker

The Brutalist, Brady Corbet

Conclave, Edward Berger

Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve

Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard

La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher

Lee, Ellen Kuras

The Outrun, Nora Fingscheidt

The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

Leading Actress

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Demi Moore, The Substance

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Kate Winslet, Lee

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Marisa Abela, Back To Black

Mikey Madison, Anora

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

Leading Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Daniel Craig, Queer

Dev Patel, Monkey Man

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Jude Law, Firebran

Kingsley Ben Adir, Bob Marley: One Love

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan , The Apprentice

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Supporting Actress



Adriana Paz, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Emily Watson, Small Things Like These

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Michele Austin, Hard Truths

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Supporting Actor

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Harris Dickinson, Babygirl

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Mark Eydelshteyn, Anora

Stanley Tucci, Conclave

Yura Borisov, Anora