Jeff Bezos Says Reports of $600 Mil Wedding Are False, Bad News for Kevin Costner

By Roger Friedman

Amazon billionaire says reports of his $600 million wedding on December 29th are false.

He writes on Twitter X:

“Furthermore, this whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening. The old adage “don’t believe everything you read” is even more true today than it ever has been. Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there folks and don’t be gullible.

Will be interesting to see if all the outlets that “covered” and re-reported on this issue a correction when it comes and goes and doesn’t happen.”

The blockbuster nuptials were reported by the UK Daily Mail, which is often, er, unreliable.

The Mail says the word in Aspen is that the wedding would take place at Kevin Costner’s Aspen ranch. That would have been good news for Costner, who’s lost $100 million on his “Horizon” movies. If the wedding isn’t taking place at all, or there, Costner would be disappointed. He rents out the 130 acre ranch for $36,000 a night.

The Aspen wedding seems unlikely over the New Year’s holiday, too. Where would Bezos put $600 mil worth of guests? They’d have to bring RVs!

