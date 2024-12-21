Three Weeks Ago, Mark Burnett Ate Dinner with Trump, Today He Got a Plum Diplomatic Job

Right after Thanksgiving, about three weeks ago, I received a call. Mark Burnett, producer of “The Apprentice,” was having dinner with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Today, Burnett — married to “Touched by An Angel” star Roma Downey — has been given a plum diplomatic job in the Trump administration. Burnett will be the Special Envoy to the United Kingdom.

Trump writes on Truth Social: “Mark will work to enhance diplomatic relations, focusing on areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment opportunities, and cultural exchanges.”

On the face it, this is ridiculous, like all of Trump’s other nominees for various jobs. But in the UK, our greatest ally, Burnett can’t get into too much trouble. After all, he’s British himself. He’ll probably make a lot of production deals and live the high life. Just wait for announcements of game shows and miniseries.

But also, like the others, this is payback for Burnett being loyal to Trump. Burnett made Trump a TV celebrity on “The Apprentice.” Since then, he’s kept mum on anything negative that happened during the series run. He’s been there for Trump all of the last eight years. He and Downey are perfect for Trump, devoted Christian funders. They made a miniseries called “The Bible.” They actually read it, unlike their new boss.

Burnett was once Trump’s boss, now it’s the other way around.