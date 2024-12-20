Elongate: Musk’s X Brimming with Memes Mocking Trump as His Puppet, Lackey, Butler, Lover

Elon Musk’s X is now overflowing with memes showing him dominating Donald Trump.

It’s almost a competition to picture Musk as Trump’s lover, his king, his boss, his puppet.

The word is spreading that Trump is subservient to Musk. What does Musk have on him, anyway?

Trump mus be fuming as the memes spread near and far. And on Musk’s own social media. Nice, Elon!

“Who’s a good boy? You’re a good boy. Go grab the deal to keep the government open. Fetch. Bring it to me. Good boy.” pic.twitter.com/hGwCohJKMZ — Mark Pocan (@MarkPocan) December 19, 2024

Poor Donald, he has been reduced to serving an African-American pic.twitter.com/kX5xb4LgiD — BlueDream (@58bugeye) December 20, 2024

It'd be a real shame if #ElonsTheRealPresident started trending today… @theliamnissan stop this right now!!! pic.twitter.com/Jvx1HWO2O0 — Martin Fussen – 1019.ch (@MartinFussen) December 19, 2024

President Musk is pulling the strings on his employee, VP trump, telling him exactly what he wants done. pic.twitter.com/YVK9FhPFsr — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 20, 2024

Yes, Mr. Musk. Should I say more stupid things about privatizing the post office? You love when I say things to piss off that Amazon guy. Maybe I should propose another one of your cabinet appointments? They’re so ridiculously funny! Here for you. Can I sit in your chair again? pic.twitter.com/epQLdYCJC9 — Mark Pocan (@MarkPocan) December 19, 2024

Trump is fuming over the fact that everyone is calling Elon Musk the President. So I definitely shouldn’t post this pic then I guess. Oh fuck I just did. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Rx35rQby9O — Andrew—New YouTube Channel @LiveFromTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) December 20, 2024