Box Office: Jim Carrey in “Sonic the Hedgehog” Decimates Poor “Mufasa” in Thursday Previews

Last night’s box office did not go well for Disney.

As I warned you, “Mufasa,” a “Lion King” project, didn’t bring out big audiences. Total take was $3.3 million. The total on Sunday may not clear $25 million.

This is a big bomb for Disney, which somehow spent $200 million or more basically remaking “The Lion King” but in a format — animation photorealism — that no one wanted. Whoops!

“Mufasa” was decimated by “Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” apparently featuring a vibrant performance from Jim Carrey. Its total was 6.3 million, so a weekend take of $40 mil maybe a low estimate.

Onward and upward!