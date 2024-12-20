Saturday, December 21, 2024
Donate
Celebrity

Beatles Reunion As Paul, Ringo Jam on “Sgt. Pepper” at Star Studded London O2 Arena Show

By Roger Friedman

Share

Paul McCartney’s Get Back Tour hit London’s O2 Arena last night with thunder bolts.

Both Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood were spotted in the audience. Later, Ringo joined Paul for a Beatles reunion, playing drums on “Helter Skelter” and the “Sgt. Pepper” reprise.

From the reactions on social media, fans went out of their minds. The VIPs were plentiful, too, starting with Paul’s kids Stella, Mary, and James.

Dame Judi Dench was there, as was George Clooney, Emma Thompson, Martin Freeman, Brian Cox, and so on. Not bad.

There are lots of clips to see, but may favorite is Paul and his band singing “Hey Jude” off the cuff backstage.

Paul and Ringo — I don’t want to jinx them — well over 80 and going strong!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com