Beatles Reunion As Paul, Ringo Jam on “Sgt. Pepper” at Star Studded London O2 Arena Show

Paul McCartney’s Get Back Tour hit London’s O2 Arena last night with thunder bolts.

Both Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood were spotted in the audience. Later, Ringo joined Paul for a Beatles reunion, playing drums on “Helter Skelter” and the “Sgt. Pepper” reprise.

From the reactions on social media, fans went out of their minds. The VIPs were plentiful, too, starting with Paul’s kids Stella, Mary, and James.

Dame Judi Dench was there, as was George Clooney, Emma Thompson, Martin Freeman, Brian Cox, and so on. Not bad.

There are lots of clips to see, but may favorite is Paul and his band singing “Hey Jude” off the cuff backstage.

Paul and Ringo — I don’t want to jinx them — well over 80 and going strong!