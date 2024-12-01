Monday, December 2, 2024
Donate
Television

“Yellowstone” Kills Off a Character for No Reason, Stalls to Buy Time Before Ending

By Roger Friedman

Share

In truth, “Yellowstone” could just have ended tonight. The cops and family are closing in on Jamie.

Instead, they have to pad out three episodes. So tonight they killed off a good character for no reason. It had nothing to do with the plot. But Colby was killed by a horse right after he told Teeter he loved her.

So the fourth episode of season 5.2 was incredibly boring. The first 11 minutes was a discussion of horses. Aside from the cops’ visit to Jamie, and Kayce threatening Grant Horton, the soccer coach assassin, nothing happened. Food was made, a glass of whiskey was thrown in a fire place.

Next week, who will get killed? Taylor Sheridan is running out of cast. This is sad conclusion to four and a half seasons of excitement. Even the trailer for next week looks dull. But they will stretch again until two week from now.

Let’s just wrap this up and call it over. Beth and Rip can move to “Knots Landing” and start over.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com