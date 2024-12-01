“Yellowstone” Kills Off a Character for No Reason, Stalls to Buy Time Before Ending

In truth, “Yellowstone” could just have ended tonight. The cops and family are closing in on Jamie.

Instead, they have to pad out three episodes. So tonight they killed off a good character for no reason. It had nothing to do with the plot. But Colby was killed by a horse right after he told Teeter he loved her.

So the fourth episode of season 5.2 was incredibly boring. The first 11 minutes was a discussion of horses. Aside from the cops’ visit to Jamie, and Kayce threatening Grant Horton, the soccer coach assassin, nothing happened. Food was made, a glass of whiskey was thrown in a fire place.

Next week, who will get killed? Taylor Sheridan is running out of cast. This is sad conclusion to four and a half seasons of excitement. Even the trailer for next week looks dull. But they will stretch again until two week from now.

Let’s just wrap this up and call it over. Beth and Rip can move to “Knots Landing” and start over.