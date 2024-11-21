Gaetz of Hell: Donald Trump Questionable Choice for Attorney General Removes Name from Running

Former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz has dropped out of the running for Attorney General.

He’s been facing multiple investigations and accusations involving his sex life. spending money on prostitutes, charges from underage girls, and so on.

Gaetz had quit Congress last week with the idea that he would become Attorney General. But he would never have passed his Congressional hearing. Everyone in Congress hates him, and all the investigations point to possible disaster.

Neverthless, Gaetz may yet get a job out of this if Trumps throws him a bone of a job that doesn’t require approval.

Gaetz wrote on Twitter his way of saving face:

“I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback – and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition. There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump’s DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1. I remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history. I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I’m certain he will Save America.”

Trump responded thusly:” I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General. He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect. Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!”

The next Trump disaster will be Fox News anchor Pete Hegseth’s appointment as possible Secretary of Defense. Hegseth is under fire past sexual harassment grievances. His nomination will also end in tears.