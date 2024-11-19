Saturday, November 23, 2024
Liam Neeson Has Made 11 Movies in 4 Years That No One’s Seen: The Latest is Now on Home Video

By Roger Friedman

Liam Neeson is seeking “Absolution.”

It’s the title of his latest movie, but also a good word after Neeson has appeared in 11 movies in the last four years. Almost no one has seen any of them. One didn’t even get US distribution.

“Absolution” follows “Retribution,” but “Distribution” would be a good title for third chapter. “Absolution” sounds like a lot of the others: “An aging gangster attempts to reconnect with his children and rectify the mistakes in his past, but the criminal underworld won’t loosen their grip willingly.”

What happened to Liam Neeson? He was an Oscar nominee for “Schindler’s List.” He was a considered A list, and even appeared in a couple of hot Broadway plays. But much of his career has been spent making strange choices that have resulted in no box office. He hasn’t even really capitalized on his performances as Qui-Gon Jinn in “Star Wars” movies.

It’s a head scratcher.

So now Liam is streaming in “Absolution,” which has been playing in 1,900 theaters since November 1st although no one has ever mentioned it. Total box office is around $2.7 million. The Rotten Tomatoes number is 52%, which could be worse. The RT audience score was 32%, which is worse!

Next up Liam is a remake of “The Naked Gun,” in which I guess he’ll send himself up a la Leslie Nielsen in the classic original. But why isn’t he making big movies with great directors? Very weird.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

