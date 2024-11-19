Ironic Twist: Matt Gaetz Allegedly Took Two 19 Year Old Hookers to See “Pretty Woman” On Broadway

The movie and Broadway show, “Pretty Woman,” is about a hooker who gets picked up by a rich guy and is paid $3,000 for a weeks’ worth of work.

Allegedly, former congressman Matt Gaetz, now a candidate for Attorney General of the United States, took two 19 year old hookers to the Broadway show when they all visited New York on his dime back in 2019.

“Pretty Woman” played from the summer of 2018 to the summer of 2019. It got pretty bad reviews.

But how creative of Gaetz. He thought he was the Richard Gere character, if this is true. He denies everything.

There are reports everywhere, however, about this possible trip. You can read the main one here from ABC’s Juju Chang.

Gaetz has been voted Least Likely to Become Attorney General by every sane person in the country.

In Chang’s reporting, the lawyer for the young women said: “They were asked to go and have sex with Rep. Gaetz, and then they could go out and see a show that they wanted to see that night. So essentially, take care of things, and then later on, they could have their fun.”

It’s unclear if Gaetz used the half price TKTS booth to purchase the tickets, but considering it was January 2019 there would have been plenty available, especially mid week.