Donald Trump Ties in with “Wicked” Release, Nominates Dr. Oz to Kill Off Medicare

Donald Trump is tying in with the movie release of “Wicked.”

Knowing how popular “Wicked” will be, Trump has nominated Dr. Oz to destroy Medicare and Medicaid.

Trump did not say in a statement: “Wicked, Oz, they’re all tied together. Isn’t Dr. Oz in the movie?”

He is not, but he would be more welcome in the movie than in government.

Maybe, like the Wizard of Oz, Dr. Oz will fly away in a hot air balloon.

Read this from the Journal of American Medicine.

https://journalofethics.ama-assn.org/article/case-dr-oz-ethics-evidence-and-does-professional-self-regulation-work/2017-02