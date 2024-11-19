Saturday, November 23, 2024
Donald Trump Ties in with “Wicked” Release, Nominates Dr. Oz to Kill Off Medicare

By Roger Friedman

Donald Trump is tying in with the movie release of “Wicked.”

Knowing how popular “Wicked” will be, Trump has nominated Dr. Oz to destroy Medicare and Medicaid.

Trump did not say in a statement: “Wicked, Oz, they’re all tied together. Isn’t Dr. Oz in the movie?”

He is not, but he would be more welcome in the movie than in government.

Maybe, like the Wizard of Oz, Dr. Oz will fly away in a hot air balloon.

Read this from the Journal of American Medicine.

https://journalofethics.ama-assn.org/article/case-dr-oz-ethics-evidence-and-does-professional-self-regulation-work/2017-02

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

