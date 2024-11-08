Grammy Noms 2025: The Beatles First Nom Since 1970, Rolling Stones Nom for Best Rock Album!

The 2025 Grammy nominations are here. Full list coming.
Beyonce didn;t get a Best R&B album nomination for her Cowboy Carter album! But she was nominated for Best Country Song and Album.
Best New Artist
Benson Boone, Sabrina Carpetner, Doecchii, Raye, Chappell Roan, Shabooey, Teddy Swims
Album of the Year
Andre 3000, Beyonce, Sabrina, Charlie, Jacob Collier, Bollie, Chappell, Taylor
Record of the Year
Beatles, Beyonce, Sabrina, Charlie, Billie, Kendrick, Chappell, Taylor and Post
Song of the Year
Bar Song, Birds of a Feather, Die With a Smile, Fortnight, Good Luck, Not Like U, Please Please Please, Texas Hold ‘Em
Pop Solo Performance:
No Taylor Swift! Nominees are Beyonce, Sabrina Carpenter, Charlie XCX, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan
Duo or Group Performance:
Gracie and Taylor, Beyonce and Post Malone, Charlie XCX and Billie, Ariana-Brandy-Monica, Lady Gaga-Bruno Mars
Rock Album:
Rolling Stones, Green Day, Pearl Jam, Black Crowes