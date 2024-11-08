Saturday, November 9, 2024
Donate
MusicTelevision

Grammy Noms 2025: The Beatles First Nom Since 1970, Rolling Stones Nom for Best Rock Album!

By Roger Friedman

Share

The 2025 Grammy nominations are here. Full list coming.

Beyonce didn;t get a Best R&B album nomination for her Cowboy Carter album! But she was nominated for Best Country Song and Album.

Best New Artist

Benson Boone, Sabrina Carpetner, Doecchii, Raye, Chappell Roan, Shabooey, Teddy Swims

Album of the Year

Andre 3000, Beyonce, Sabrina, Charlie, Jacob Collier, Bollie, Chappell, Taylor

Record of the Year

Beatles, Beyonce, Sabrina, Charlie, Billie, Kendrick, Chappell, Taylor and Post

Song of the Year

Bar Song, Birds of a Feather, Die With a Smile, Fortnight, Good Luck, Not Like U, Please Please Please, Texas Hold ‘Em

Pop Solo Performance:

No Taylor Swift! Nominees are Beyonce, Sabrina Carpenter, Charlie XCX, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan

Duo or Group Performance:

Gracie and Taylor, Beyonce and Post Malone, Charlie XCX and Billie, Ariana-Brandy-Monica, Lady Gaga-Bruno Mars

Rock Album:

Rolling Stones, Green Day, Pearl Jam, Black Crowes

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com