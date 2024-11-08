Exclusive: “Yellowstone” Final Season Begins with Costner’s John Dutton Buying the Ranch

The final season opener of “Yellowstone” screened tonight at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

It’s no secret that Kevin Costner and the show parted company some time ago. Costner’s character, John Dutton, had a lot of enemies, his exit wasn’t hard to execute.

Spies at MoMA confirmed that Dutton buys the ranch, so to speak, in the first episode. A family member does the deed but I’ll leave out the name of the culprit.

This won’t be like “Who Shot JR?” a mystery that went on for months. Viewers will learn who did it, and who Id’s the body right away.

Is it a ruse? Could Dutton be pretending to be dead only to turn up in the final episode? Anything is possible. But Costner is gone, and so is Dutton.

Costner did drop hints that he might somehow return, so maybe he’ll surprise everyone at the end. That would be amusing. But on Sunday, John Dutton is going boots up for all intents and purposes.

Costner, meantime, is busy trying to get “Horizon, Part 2” released and raise the money for parts 3 and 4. Part 1 was a box office dud, losing all of its $100 plus million for Warner Bros. as well as the $38 million Costner invested in it.