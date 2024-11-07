Saturday, November 9, 2024
Trump Media Stock Price Falls 20% Since Opening Bell as Investors Sell Off Despite Election

By Roger Friedman
Trump Media stock is in a free fall.

After one hour of trading today the stock has fallen a whopping 20%.

This is despite Trump being elected in Tuesday’s debacle.

What’s causing this? Trump Media announced yesterday it lost $19 million in the last quarter. Again, this is despite adding streaming to their site. Investors are just selling off.

Meantime, the stock market itself is booming.

Maybe people realized what horrible voting decisions they made on Tuesday!

Maybe they also got the message that Trump is allowing known conspiracy theorist and philanderer Robert Kennedy Jr. to take over health administration in this country. He plans to eliminate fluoride from our drinking water and cancel vaccines. The Department of Education will also be gutted. Project 2025 will be installed, stripping most civil rights.

