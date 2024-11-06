Saturday, November 9, 2024
“Yellowstone” Won’t Screen for Press Before Sunday: Costner Character Rumored Killed Off in Episode 1

By Roger Friedman

Is John Dutton killed off in the first episode of season 5.2 of “Yellowstone”?

That’s the rumor. Tomorrow night, “Yellowstone” screens for press after the remaining cast does a day of interviews.

So far, there are no press screening links for the show which returns on Sunday to the Paramount Channel.

That’s a bad sign for the show. Paramount Channel is keeping it under wraps to surprise viewers. Otherwise, they’d be pushing reviews now for big ratings come Sunday.

There will be a premiere tomorrow night at the Museum of Modern Art followed by a small party. The guests will likely be asked not to reveal any spoilers.

But Costner is gone. He’s not appearing in Season 5.2 at all except in flashbacks.

How will Dutton leave the show? Shot? Heart attack? Just disappear? I guess we’ll see. Meantime, Costner is still flogging a head horse with his “Horizon” movies even if no one wants them.

