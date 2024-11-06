Saturday, November 9, 2024
MGM Amazon’s $250 Mil Film Starring The Rock Called “Red One” Panned by Critics

By Roger Friedman

A lot of right wing nuts have been X-ing me with this idea: Hollywood is over.

They may be right.

To wit, a big studio movie called “Red One” starring The Rock and Chris Evans, directed by Jake Kasdan. It’s coming on November 15th.

“Red One” has been seen by 21 reviewers so far, most of whom hated it. The Rotten Tomatoes score is just 33. Red One is a nickname for Santa Claus, by the way. This is supposed to be a Christmas movie.

There are at least 12 named producers for “Red One.” Amazon MGM is just distributing it. So those producers may be in for a shock if the film loses all its money.

Film critic Ed Douglas wrote: “Possibly one of the most misguided holiday movies ever made. Instead of putting you into the Xmas spirit, it makes you feel as if you’ve just been force-fed a giant lump of coal.”

Variety’s Owen Gleiberman: “Red One could almost be the movie version of Vampire Assassin 4. It’s that busy and bumptious, that overstuffed with cheesy digital effects, that generically derivative a piece of violent kitsch.”

