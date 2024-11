For a few minutes today, Trump Media stock shot up to $40 today. That was at 10am.

But then the drop started. Trading was halted twice. Trump Media closed at $33.94 after falling to $32.32.

Investors started a sell off, likely connected to their information that the stock won’t be worth much tomorrow if Trump loses the election.

It’s a no confidence vote for Trump several hours before polls close. Investors smell failure.

Stay tuned…