“SNL” Movie RIP at Box Office, But Ariana Grande-Stevie Nicks Show Scores Huge Ratings

“Saturday Night Live” is having a crazy season.

The Jason Reitman movie about the first night of the show 50 years ago is DEAD at the box office. Even with good reviews, the movie is not catching fire. No one is going. In 3 weeks it’s not made $5 million. Oy vey.

But “SNL” the show is booming. This past weekend’s episode with Ariana Grande as host and Stevie Nicks as musical guest scored the highest numbers for the show in 3 years.

Total came in at 5.572 million, up over 800,000 the week before. I told you Lorne Michaels is pulling out all the stops. Watch what happens when Michael Keaton, star of “Beetlejuice 2,” and Billie Eilish hit the stage. That should tip things over.

Michaels is just going to book the biggest names possible for the rest of the season. I hope Stevie Nicks’s success will mean more Big Rock Stars. Will we see Bruce? Paul? Bring ’em on!

PS The show was such a hit that both of the songs Stevie Nicks sang have charted on iTunes. “The Lighthouse” is number 12, and “Edge of Seventeen” — 40 years old — is number 56!

